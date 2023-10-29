Tkachuk scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

His first came late in the first period. Tkachuk broke toward the net from the left side and lifted a shot over the glove of Pens' starter, Tristan Jarry, to give the Sens a 2-0 lead. He then scored his second with seven minutes left in the game against backup Magnus Hellberg to push the score to 4-1. The goals snapped a four-game goal slump (one assist). Tkachuk has started 2023-24 on a bit of a Cy Young run with six goals and just two helpers in eight contests. He leads the Sens in goals and sits third on team scoring behind Tim Stutzle (10 points) and Vladimir Tarasenko (nine points).