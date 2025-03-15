Tkachuk (hip) will play Saturday against Toronto, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Tkachuk departed Thursday's game against the Bruins with a hip injury, though he ultimately won't miss any additional time as the Sens' captain will be be back in the lineup against the Leafs on Saturday. Tkachuk has seven goals and nine points in his last eight games.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Tweaks hip in Thursday's game•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Gets 400th career NHL point•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Two tallies including OT winner•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Opens scoring Wednesday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Sends Monday's game to overtime•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Power-play goal in return•