Tkachuk (face) is expected to play in Monday's preseason matchup against Pittsburgh.

Tkachuk was clipped by an errant stick near his eye last Wednesday during a team skate. As a precaution, he missed some practice time and a few exhibition games. In his return to action Monday, Tkachuk is slated to play alongside Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux. The 24-year-old Tkachuk registered 35 goals, 83 points, 347 shots on net and 242 hits in 82 games last season.