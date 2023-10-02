Tkachuk (face) is expected to play in Monday's preseason matchup against Pittsburgh.
Tkachuk was clipped by an errant stick near his eye last Wednesday during a team skate. As a precaution, he missed some practice time and a few exhibition games. In his return to action Monday, Tkachuk is slated to play alongside Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux. The 24-year-old Tkachuk registered 35 goals, 83 points, 347 shots on net and 242 hits in 82 games last season.
