Tkachuk scored a power-play goal, distributed two assists, fired three shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

After lighting the lamp for the game's opening goal in the first period, Tkachuk helped break the contest open in the third with a pair of helpers, including one on a power play. With his three-point night, the 26-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 22 assists, 132 shots on net and 94 hits across 34 games this season. Saturday's performance helped him climb back above a point per game in limited action this season. Since Jan. 14, he has six goals, 15 points and 30 shots on net across nine games. While reaching his career high in points is likely out of the question, Tkachuk has a strong chance to record his fifth consecutive season with 55-plus points, 250-plus shots on net and 200-plus hits. He is one of the true elite category-coverage forwards in fantasy.