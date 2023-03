Tkachuk tallied a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Tkachuk opened the scoring midway through the first period, one-timing a feed from the circle to put Ottawa ahead 1-0. He'd add an assist on Alex DeBrincat's power-play marker in the second. Tkachuk has goals in three straight games and 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in his last eight contests. The 23-year-old is up to 34 goals and 77 points, both career highs, through 74 games this season.