Tkachuk logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.
Tkachuk assisted on Tim Stutzle's tally in the second period before scoring a power-play goal in the third. The two-point effort extends Tkachuk's scoring streak to four games. He's tallied five goals and four assists in his last six contests. The All-Star winger is up to 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) through 53 games this season.
