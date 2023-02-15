Tkachuk logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

Tkachuk assisted on Tim Stutzle's tally in the second period before scoring a power-play goal in the third. The two-point effort extends Tkachuk's scoring streak to four games. He's tallied five goals and four assists in his last six contests. The All-Star winger is up to 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) through 53 games this season.