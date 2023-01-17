Tkachuk registered an assist, three shots on goal and eight hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Tkachuk has produced four points over his last seven games, but he hasn't registered a multi-point effort since Dec. 17. The winger set up a Tim Stutzle tally to get the Senators on the board Monday. Tkachuk is at 15 goals, 42 points, 183 shots on net, 123 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 43 appearances this season.