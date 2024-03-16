Tkachuk scored three goals, two on the power play and one the overtime winner, in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Islanders.

It's the third hat trick of Tkachuk's career, and this one was particularly clutch. After getting Ottawa on the board with an even-strength tally in the second period, the 24-year-old winger put his team up 3-2 midway through the third with the man advantage, before ending the contest with just 24 seconds left in OT on another power play. Two of Tkachuk's hatties have come since the All-Star break, and over the last 16 games he's racked up eight goals and 14 points. His OT winner was also his 30th goal of the season, marking the third straight campaign he's reached that plateau.