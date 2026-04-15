Tkachuk (rest) won't participate in Ottawa's regular-season finale against Toronto on Wednesday, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Tkachuk has already declared himself good to go for the playoffs, but he'll skip his second straight game Wednesday. The 26-year-old will complete the regular season with 22 goals, 59 points, 71 PIM and 162 hits in 60 appearances in 2025-26.