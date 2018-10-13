Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Helps out Wideman twice
Tkachuk had the primary assist on Chris Wideman's first goal and the secondary helper on his second in a 5-1 win over Los Angeles on Saturday.
In just three games, Tkachuk already has five points and posted a plus-4 against the Kings. Good things are happening for the Senators when he's on the ice, and he's drastically moving up the timetable for becoming a useful option in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...