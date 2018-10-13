Tkachuk had the primary assist on Chris Wideman's first goal and the secondary helper on his second in a 5-1 win over Los Angeles on Saturday.

In just three games, Tkachuk already has five points and posted a plus-4 against the Kings. Good things are happening for the Senators when he's on the ice, and he's drastically moving up the timetable for becoming a useful option in fantasy.

