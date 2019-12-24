Senators' Brady Tkachuk: In on every Ottawa goal
Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal and dished out two assists with four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Buffalo. He also chipped in with two hits and was plus-3.
Tkachuk and linemates Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Connor Brown did all of the heavy lifting for Ottawa, producing all three goals and combining for eight points. Tkachuk set up both of Pageau's goals before sealing the victory with his empty-netter. The 20-year-old has 13 goals and 24 points in 38 games at the Christmas break.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Pair of points in road loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Gets physical in Philly•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Leads game in shots•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Sinks Habs in Montreal•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Finds net in blowout loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Fills up stat sheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.