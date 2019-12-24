Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal and dished out two assists with four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Buffalo. He also chipped in with two hits and was plus-3.

Tkachuk and linemates Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Connor Brown did all of the heavy lifting for Ottawa, producing all three goals and combining for eight points. Tkachuk set up both of Pageau's goals before sealing the victory with his empty-netter. The 20-year-old has 13 goals and 24 points in 38 games at the Christmas break.