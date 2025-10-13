Tkachuk (wrist) did not finish Monday's game against Nashville, per Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet.

Tkachuk was spotted with an ice pack on his wrist following Ottawa's home loss to the Predators. Though held off the scoresheet for the second straight game, he was busy in his 13:53 of ice-time before the injury, firing two shots on Juuse Saros and racking up six hits. It would be a significant blow to Ottawa if its superstar winger is forced to miss much action, with veterans David Perron and Claude Giroux being the likely candidates called upon to help carry the offensive load.