Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Intends to sign pro contract

Tkachuk has informed Boston College Head Coach Albie O-Connell of his intentions to sign a pro contract with the Ottawa Senators, ESPN's John Buccigross reports.

Tkachuk, the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, will now set his sights on securing a spot with Ottawa when training camp opens next month. The Senators, with so many questions surrounding key veterans on the roster, could feature a younger roster in 2018-19 which would benefit Tkachuk. His performance in camp will be something to monitor closely.