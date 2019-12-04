Tkachuk produced an assist, a game-high eight shots on goal and a team-high six hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Tkachuk was nearly a one-man wrecking crew for the Senators, but he wasn't able to convert any of his own chances. He settled for an assist on a Jean-Gabriel Pageau goal. Tkachuk has provided solid numbers this season, with 16 points, 105 shots on goal and 101 hits in 29 games. He's the only player to top the century mark in both shots and hits so far in 2019-20.