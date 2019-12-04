Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Leads game in shots
Tkachuk produced an assist, a game-high eight shots on goal and a team-high six hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Tkachuk was nearly a one-man wrecking crew for the Senators, but he wasn't able to convert any of his own chances. He settled for an assist on a Jean-Gabriel Pageau goal. Tkachuk has provided solid numbers this season, with 16 points, 105 shots on goal and 101 hits in 29 games. He's the only player to top the century mark in both shots and hits so far in 2019-20.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Sinks Habs in Montreal•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Finds net in blowout loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Fills up stat sheet•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Shows potential with three points•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores, but Sens lose•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores on Opening Night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.