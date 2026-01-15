Tkachuk scored a goal on six shots, added three assists, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

The goal was the 200th of Tkachuk's career. The captain led the way with his first multi-point effort since Dec. 20 in this contest. Tkachuk has picked up seven points over eight outings in January, and he's at nine goals, 16 helpers, 108 shots on net, 78 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 26 appearances this season.