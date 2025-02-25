Tkachuk (lower body) briefly participated in Tuesday's practice before leaving the ice for precautionary reasons, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Tkachuk hopes to play against Winnipeg on Wednesday after sitting out Saturday's 5-2 loss to Montreal. He has amassed 21 goals, 44 points, 234 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 188 hits and 101 PIM across 56 appearances this season. According to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, Tkachuk hasn't recovered yet and could miss another game or two. The Senators will need reinforcements from AHL Belleville if Tkachuk, Josh Norris (upper body) and Shane Pinto (upper body) remain unavailable for Wednesday's matchup.