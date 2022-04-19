Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Tkachuk tied the game 1:11 into the second period after Connor Brown stole the puck and set him up. The 22-year-old Tkachuk has found another level in April with five goals and eight assists in 10 appearances. The power winger is up to 28 tallies, 60 points, 265 shots on net, 253 hits, 115 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 73 outings, making this a career year nearly across the board.