Tkachuk scored two goals, one on the power play, on a game-high eight shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old winger potted the first two goals of the game as the Senators jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, only to almost let in slip through their fingers. Tkachuk has three two-goal efforts in his last seven contests, and after scoring a career-high 35 goals in 2022-23 he's already up to 10 in 14 contests to begin the current campaign, while chipping in four assists as well.