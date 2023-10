Tkachuk scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The 24-year-old winger potted the last two goals of the afternoon to put the game away, scoring them less than two minutes apart in game time -- his first with just six seconds left in the second period. Tkachuk racked up a career-high 35 goals and 83 points last season, and with an improving roster around him, his production could take another step forward in 2023-24.