Tkachuk scored two goals on a game-high eight shots on net while adding a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period by tipping home an Artem Zub shot from the blue line, and the duo teamed up again late in the second -- this time Zub's shot went way wide, but the bounce off the end boards set Tkachuk up for an easy tap-in. It's the sixth multi-goal performance of the season for Tkachuk, who's amassed 13 tallies and 19 points through 20 games.