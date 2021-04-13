Tkachuk scored a pair of goals on five shots and doled out six hits Monday in a 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

The 21-year-old entered the night with just one goal in his previous 11 games, but he broke out in a big way with a power-play tally midway through the first period and an insurance marker late in the third. Tkachuk has 14 goals and 26 points on the year and would be challenging his career highs in both categories if not for the shortened schedule.