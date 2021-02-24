Tkachuk scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Montreal. He also delivered a team-leading seven hits and had a fighting major.

Tkachuk continued his recent hot stretch with a power-play goal in the first period and an even strength tally midway through the final frame. He also dropped the mitts with Montreal's Ben Chiarot to provide fantasy managers in PIM leagues with an additional bonus. Tkachuk has now landed on the scoresheet in six of his last eight games (five goals, three assists) while racking up 35 shots on goal during that stretch.