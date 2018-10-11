Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Loads up box score
Tkachuk generated two goals (on six shots), an assist, four PIM and four hits in Wednesday's 7-4 home loss to the Flyers.
Hockey fans at Canadian Tire Centre were treated to a busy performance from Tkachuk, whom the Senator took fourth overall in this year's draft. Considering that this was only his second NHL game, it was good to see him play with so much grit and determination through 13:45 of ice time. Yeah, losing two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson to the Sharks was undeniably a huge blow for the Eastern Conference club, but this franchise still has a lot to look forward in witnessing the growth of its top prospects, such as Tkachuk and defenseman Thomas Chabot.
