Tkachuk posted an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Tkachuk continues to do a little bit of everything except for blocking shots. He's got eight points in his last seven games after setting up a Thomas Chabot tally in the first period Thursday. Tkachuk is up to 30 points (12 goals, 18 helpers), 118 shots on net, 66 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 26 appearances. He's earned 10 of his points on the power play.