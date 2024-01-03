Tkachuk notched an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Tkachuk set up a Claude Giroux goal in the second period. With six points over his last five games, Tkachuk has enjoyed a little more consistency lately, though he still hasn't had a point streak longer than three contests this season. Overall, the winger has 16 goals, 11 assists, 151 shots on net, 96 hits, 88 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 33 outings.