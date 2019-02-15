Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Nabs 13th goal of rookie campaign
Tkachuk recorded a goal, a plus-1 rating and six shots on net Thursday against the Red Wings.
While Tkachuk saw just 12:24 of ice time, that likely can be attributed to the fact that he spent seven minutes in the penalty box. The 2018 fourth-overall pick has quickly made his mark at hockey's top level, recording 13 goals and 13 assists over 46 games. Tkachuk has also proven he's willing to get his hands dirty, spending 59 minutes in the penalty box. The team will likely try to get him to slow that down to keep him on the ice more often, but Tkachuk has proven early in his career that he should be here to stay.
