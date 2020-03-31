Tkachuk's stats in Year 2 have almost duplicated his rookie season, as he currently has 21 goals and 23 assists, just one goal short of his maiden campaign.

Considering the Senators have been in a full-scale rebuild this year and Tkachuk didn't have players like Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel around to help his numbers, it's impressive he's nearly repeated his totals this season with several games conceivably left on the schedule. Tkachuk will be an important piece for the Senators and fantasy owners in 2020-21 and well beyond.