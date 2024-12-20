Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal, fired four shots on net and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Tkachuk missed part of the second period after taking a high stick to the mouth, which cost him a tooth and required nine stitches, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports. That didn't stop Tkachuk from returning, and he sealed the Senators' win with a tally 55 seconds into overtime for his second game-winner in the last three games. The 25-year-old winger is up to 16 tallies (four game-winners), 33 points, 134 shots on net, 120 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 32 appearances this season.