Tkachuk found the back of the net in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.
Tkachuk scored at 18:55 of the second period to narrow the Penguins' lead to 3-1. He has 17 goals and 47 points in 45 contests this season. Tkachuk's been particularly effective over his last eight games with four goals and nine points over that span.
