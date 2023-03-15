Tkachuk provided a power-play goal in Ottawa's 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.
Tkachuk scored early in the first period to even the score at 1-1. He has 27 goals and 67 points in 67 contests this season, including 23 power-play points. Tkachuk ended his four-game scoring drought Tuesday.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores in win•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Grabs two points in win•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Two-point effort against Calgary•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores game-winning goal Tuesday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Nets two goals Friday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Nets goal vs. Penguins•