Tkachuk scored a shorthanded goal on seven shots, added five hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Tkachuk has scored in two of the last three games. The 26-year-old's tally Thursday was little more than window dressing in a brutal loss, as the third-period marker came after the Avalanche rang up six goals in the middle stanza. Tkachuk is now at eight goals, 21 points, 95 shots on net, 72 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 23 appearances this season. He remains a steady source of offense, shots and hits, but he's unlikely to rack up as many PIM as usual as he protects the thumb he injured earlier in the season.