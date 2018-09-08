Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Nets two goals as rookie tournament commences

Tkachuk scored twice in the second period Friday, as the Senators prevailed over the Canadiens to open the rookie tournament, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Tkachuk was drafted by the Senators with the fourth overall pick in this year's draft. He has the hockey pedigree as the son of NHL legend Keith Tkachuk and younger brother of Matthew, a budding star who belongs to the Flames. It didn't take long at all for Brady to assert himself at the rookie tournament, which isn't surprising give his immense offensive skill set, though it does help strengthen his bid to turn pro right out of the gate.