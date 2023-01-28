Tkachuk scored two goals in Ottawa's 6-2 win against Toronto on Friday.
Tkachuk earned his third multi-goal game of the campaign. He has 19 goals and 49 points in 48 contests this season. The 23-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, but before that he recorded two goals and six points over three contests from Jan. 16-20.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Nets goal vs. Penguins•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: OT winner caps four-point night•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Hands out assist in loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Strikes first Thursday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: First goal in 10 games•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Two helpers against Wings•