Tkachuk (rest) won't play against New Jersey on Sunday, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Tkachuk left Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders due to an injury, but he is feeling better and appears to be resting after the Senators clinched a playoff berth. Still, it's unclear if he will play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against Toronto. Tkachuk has amassed 22 goals, 59 points, 221 shots on net and 162 hits across 60 appearances this campaign.