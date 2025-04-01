Tkachuk will not be available Tuesday against the Sabres due to an upper-body injury, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Tkachuk sustained the injury in Sunday's 1-0 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. The left-shot winger has been held off the scoresheet in three consecutive games but put 10 shots on goal and went plus-3 in that span. Angus Crookshank will draw into the lineup as a result of Tkachuk's absence. The 25-year-old Tkachuk will look to return to the lineup for Thursday's divisional showdown against the Lightning.
