Tkachuk has managed just three points in the first 10 games of 2019.

Since tallying 16 points over the first 15 games of his NHL career, Tkachuk has managed a total of seven over 24 contests. He has struggled to convert scoring chances since posting a 19.1 shooting percentage in his first 15 games. Going back to Dec. 1, in the 24 games that followed his hot start, Tkachuk has scored on only 3.7 percent of his shots.