Tkachuk had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Tkachuk tapped in a long-range backhand seam pass from Claude Giroux early in the second. It pushed the score to 3-1 for Ottawa. Here's the drill. Tkachuk appears to be having a down season with just 24 points in 29 games. But the Sens have played only 29 games when many others have played 33-35. And his goal-scoring pace projects to 42 snipes on the season. That would be a career mark. Tkachuk makes for a solid trade target, especially if his manager is frustrated by his 67-point pace. That tally is sure to pick up.