Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tkachuk played a large role in the Senators establishing an early 2-0 lead, but their offense stalled out after that. This was Tkachuk's fourth multi-point effort over his last 11 contests, a span in which he has seven goals and four assists. The star winger is at 11 tallies, six helpers, 83 shots on net, 48 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 18 appearances.