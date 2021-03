Tkachuk scored a goal and supplied a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk opened the scoring at 6:06 of the first period, and Ryan Dzingel doubled the lead only seven seconds later. In the second period, Tkachuk earned an assist on the first of two Drake Batherson goals in a span of 53 seconds. The 21-year-old Tkachuk has 11 goals, 10 assists, 132 shots on net, 134 hits and 36 PIM in 31 outings.