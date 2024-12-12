Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Both of Tkachuk's points came on the power play. The 25-year-old winger had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two contests, his first multi-game drought all season. He's up to 14 goals, 17 helpers, 13 power-play points, 120 shots on net, 108 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 28 outings overall.
