Tkachuk scored a goal on seven shots and logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Tkachuk opened the scoring in the first period and also set up an Alex DeBrincat goal in the second. This was Tkachuk's first multi-point effort in his last seven contests. While he hasn't been explosive, he's been consistent with just one multi-game stretch without a point. The 23-year-old winger has nine tallies, 16 helpers, eight power-play points, 95 shots, 54 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 21 games.