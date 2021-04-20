Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots, dished out two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
A turnover by Flames defenseman Juuso Valimaki led to Tkachuk's first-period marker. The 21-year-old Tkachuk has 15 goals, 29 points, 185 shots, 207 hits and 49 PIM through 46 games. He hasn't experienced a major leap forward in his scoring rate, but the hard-hitting winger is a clear first-line player for the Senators.
