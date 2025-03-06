Tkachuk scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Tkachuk tallied the opening goal just 2:25 into the contest, the first of two goals apiece for each team in the first period. The 25-year-old winger has scored in three straight games since returning from the lower-body injury that kept him out of two contests following the 4 Nations Face-Off. The star winger is at 24 goals, 23 assists, 244 shots on net, 195 hits, 112 PIM and a minus-2 rating across 59 appearances this season.
