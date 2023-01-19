Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added three power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

It took Tkachuk only 25 seconds to finish it off in the extra session. His game-winner was Ottawa's only even-strength goal of the evening, as all four of the Senators' goals in regulation came on the power play, with Tkachuk helping out on three of those. This was Tkachuk's first multi-point game since Dec. 17, but despite the recent slowdown, he's still averaging more than a point per game (46 in 44).