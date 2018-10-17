Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Out about one month with torn leg ligament
Tkachuk will miss approximately one month with a torn ligament in his leg,
Tkachuk recorded three goals and just as many assists to complement 13 hits a plus-5 rating over his first four NHL games. The Senators were supposed to be awful without defenseman Erik Karlsson (and that could still hold true), but Tkachuk -- whom the Senators selected fourth overall in this year's draft -- helped Ottawa to a 3-2-1 record through the first six games of the new season. Furthermore, considering how the gritty scoring winger was averaging 1:41 on the 10th-ranked power play, this is a significant loss to the Senators and fantasy owners alike. The Senators have until Saturday's game against the Canadiens to devise a contingency plan.
