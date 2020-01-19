Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Outguns big brother
Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Calgary.
The younger Tkachuk won the battle of the brothers on Saturday -- Matthew failed to record a point and was minus-3 on the day. Brady is on pace to equal his point total of last season (45), but he's quickly becoming one of the Sens' leaders. His future is bright.
