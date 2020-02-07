Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Outstanding effort in defeat
Tkachuk scored his team's only goal while adding seven shots and 10 hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Tkachuk played like a man possessed. He knotted the game at 1-1 with his 16th goal in the first period before continuing to pepper the net with pucks and throw the body the rest of the way. Even with limited support on a bad Senators team, Tkachuk's on pace to top his rookie total of 22 goals.
