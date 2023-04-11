Tkachuk logged two assists in Monday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Both of Tkachuk's helpers came in the first period, setting up Claude Giroux for the opening tally before assisting on Tim Stutzle's goal. The 23-year-old Tkachuk is up to 82 points (35 goals, 47 assists) in 81 games this season.
