Tkachuk scored a power-play goal and added an assist, finishing Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens with two points.

Tkachuk continues to show why he's a critical building block for the rebuilding Senators. The 20-year-old now has 19 points in 32 games and is on pace to outdo his 45-point rookie campaign. Tkachuk finished with eight shots and five hits, both game-high marks.