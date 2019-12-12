Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Pair of points in road loss
Tkachuk scored a power-play goal and added an assist, finishing Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens with two points.
Tkachuk continues to show why he's a critical building block for the rebuilding Senators. The 20-year-old now has 19 points in 32 games and is on pace to outdo his 45-point rookie campaign. Tkachuk finished with eight shots and five hits, both game-high marks.
