Tkachuk registered an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Tkachuk has now gone five games without a goal, but he's picked up three helpers, 20 shots on net and 12 hits in that span. The 24-year-old set up Parker Kelly for a third-period marker Saturday. Tkachuk is up to 28 points, 159 shots on net, 100 hits, 88 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 35 appearances this season. He continues to be a fantasy gem in formats that reward non-scoring production as one of the most physical wingers in the league.